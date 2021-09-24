Berkshire Creekside Park continues to develop

Good things often take time. That has certainly been the case for the Berkshire Creekside Park. But this summer that all began to change.

This past August, Siteworx, Inc., owned by David Black of Whitney Point, completed paving the center and southern loops of the walkway. And already, walkers – young and those not so young, joggers, those on bicycles and scooters, all are enjoying what the Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC) has persistently worked so hard to achieve.

The generosity and hard work of many have made all this possible. The center loop was financed by a $23,300 grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation. The southern loop was primarily financed by a $20,000 grant from the Mildred Truman Faulkner Foundation and a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the South Central New York, in addition to a $2,000 donation from Tioga Hardwoods, Inc.

But considerable physical labor was also involved before the paving could be done. Volunteering their time and effort, Jim Simmons and Scot Glezen did some preliminary work last fall. This summer, Chris Luszczek disked and the Highway Department filled and rolled the whole park area before they prepared the walkway areas for paving.

Efforts to seek funding for the northern and final loop of the walkway are already underway.

The BRC and the Town Board are grateful for the generosity and hard work from all those who have contributed. All are invited to come and walk, skate, bike, skateboard, scoot or wheelchair in Berkshire Creekside Park.

The Berkshire Creekside Park is located in the center of Berkshire; turn east off Route 38 onto Depot Street and continue straight ahead. The parking lot is just beyond Railroad Avenue, adjacent to the Town Hall. The park is across the railroad tracks, with the East Branch of Owego Creek on the other side.