The Power of the Pause

I was speaking to a gentleman recently about the importance of getting to know yourself, your environment, and God. He explained he is a very busy man with much work to attend to. He acknowledged that time is very valuable and he can’t afford to spend time in such idealistic pursuits. He needed his spare time to rest and relax because his job is so fast paced he has headaches and thinks he may have a nervous stomach or even an ulcer.

It does seem strange that we spend so little time on the most important aspects of our life, our spirituality. Our desires are limited to what our physical senses can grasp; all our attention and energies are focused outside of the self. It’s as if we die a little every day, internally.

If indeed time is valuable should we not use it in a valuable way, bringing benefit in the long and short term? How can you say you don’t have time to learn how to be peaceful when so much of your time now is spent seeking medical advice and recovering from the effects of being peace less?

Imagine what improvements you could create in your life if you put aside just a few moments of everyday life to be at peace with yourself, with God, and creation. To take this ‘time out’ becomes easy to do when we understand our identity is not the physical body, but an individual soul, a thinking spiritual being of light separate from the body.

Using the thought ‘I am a peaceful soul’ is one way to connect to our original peace. When I accept ‘I am a soul and a peaceful one’ as a personal reality and concentrate on it, this original power of peace and serenity is released. It is like new oxygen entering my mind.

You can connect with the self many times during the day only for 10-20 seconds each time. So, after an active day, having experienced many pauses of a few seconds of silence, slowing down the thinking process and highlighting the positive, we will not feel tired; we will feel peaceful and great. These few moments give us the strength to make every day a success. Don’t believe it? Just experiment. Do it and see!

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)