Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department has reported that during the week of Sept. 6, 2021 through Sept. 12, 2021 there were 75 calls for service, seven traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Shawn C. Terry, age 47 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Terry was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Village of Owego Court.

Ronald W. Deats, age 27 of Johnson City, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Deats was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Village of Owego Court.

Stephen M. Peet, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony) following an investigation of a Domestic Incident. Peet was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Judge Bogart and later released to appear in the Village of Owego Court.

Shawn H. Marshall, age 28 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Operating Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Marshall was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Village of Owego Court.



Arden M. Gordon, age 45 of Newfield, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Impersonation (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle with Improper Plates (Violation), and Equipment Violation (Violation) following a traffic stop. Gordon was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Village of Owego Court.