Tioga County Property Transactions

On Sept. 9, 2021, property located at 7874 Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from Maria Genovese to Willis and Ada Miller for $73,000.

On Sept. 10, 2021, property located at 3867 Waverly Rd., Tioga, from FS Lopke Contracting Inc. to Michael and Mikayla Belokur for $100,500.

On Sept. 10, 2021, property located at 5916 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Sharon Melby to Peter and Mary Lopiccolo for $265,000.

On Sept. 10, 2021, property located at 32 Belknap Rd., Town of Owego, from Timothy and Lisa Linehan to Theresa Gil for $230,000.

On Sept. 10, 2021, property located at 2435 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from MKM Farms LLC to Andrew and Brittany Race for $288,660.

On Sept. 10, 2021, property located at 160 Kelsey Rd., Town of Candor, from Christal Landon to Kyle and Kimber Hendrix for $160,000.

On Sept. 10, 2021, property located at 120 E. Spencer Rd., Town of Spencer, from Barbara and David Buchanan to Brett Copenhaver for $204,787.

On Sept. 10, 2021, property located at 150 Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from LDCS LLC to Brandon and Monika Freeland for $500,000.

On Sept. 10, 2021, property located at 130 Old Owego Rd., Town of Owego, from Beverly Pender to Daniel Norton and Melanie Martinet for $144,350.

On Sept. 11, 2021, property located at 3 Brown Lane, Town of Owego, from Charles and Marcia Cheeseman to Elisabeth Dean for $185,000.

On Sept. 14, 2021, property located at 709 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Barton, from Kevin Lantz to Paul Crockett II for $142,000.

On Sept. 14, 2021, property located at 888 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Kathy Malloy to Eric and Katharine Schaus for $150,000.

On Sept. 14, 2021, property located at 156 Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Timothy Brazie to Zachary and Amanda Allen for $27,500.