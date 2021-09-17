Richford Potato Festival planned for September 18

The Richford Historical Society recently announced the 28th Annual Richford Potato Festival would take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. around Routes 38 and 79, and at the Richford Historical Society, located in the Richford Graded Schoolhouse on Route 38.

The schoolhouse will be hosting a Berkshire Library book sale, vendors, raffles, entertainment, sweet potato and taters ‘n cream ice cream, kid’s games with local girl scouts, potato grader demonstrations, and an historical society souvenir and gift tent. These events will be happening throughout the day, with an introduction taking place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and Cornell Raptors with a Birds of Prey Exhibit from 11 a.m. to noon.

Inside will be a display of artifacts and information on the history of the Town. People can tour the 2-story structure and ring the historic school bell for $1 per ring.

The Richford Congregational Church will be holding a quilt show in the sanctuary and will have potato soup, salt potatoes, potato salad, hot meatball subs, and hot dogs for sale.

There will be activities at the Richford Health Center in the afternoon, with a mobile unit that will be doing skin checks; a chicken BBQ at the Fire Station at noon; and open air vendors as well as hamburgers and hot dogs for sale at Rawley Park throughout the day.

The Richford Community Hall will be serving up Potato Donuts throughout the day.

For more information, you can contact the Richford Historical Society by calling (607) 280-5398 or you can find them on Facebook.