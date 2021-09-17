Master Gardeners to hold Fall Plant Sale

The Master Gardeners of Tioga County will be holding a plant sale on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The fall sale is smaller than the big spring sale, but fall is a great time for planting and you can find some lovely perennials at the sale for great prices.

The sale will be held at the demonstration gardens at 56 Main St. in Owego. Tours of the gardens will also be available to include an herb garden, pollinator garden, shade garden, perennial garden, and more.

The funds raised by the plant sale boost the Master Gardener program.

If gardening is your thing, consider becoming a Master Gardener volunteer. They will have an online training program starting in January. Contact Barb Neal at ban1@cornell.edu for more information.