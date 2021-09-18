Artist Talk and Tour continues

In conjunction with the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) juried regional exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA), three artists are opening up their unique studios – one each Saturday in September – and invite visitors to enjoy a free tour of the space as well as a presentation about their art, motivation, and process.

Complete your experience of artist studio tours with Michael Husted and Leaky Pond Studio on Saturday, Sept. 18. The tour will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by an artist talk.

Michael Husted is a painter, sculptor, and Master Bench Jeweler that some may know from Van Horn Jewelers on Lake Street in Owego. The Sept. 18 tour will take place at Leaky Pond Studio, located at 2518 Montrose Turnpike in Owego. Space is limited to 12 people, so call or email to Michael.j.husted@gmail.com to reserve your spot. You can also call (607) 206-1818.

Discover Leaky Pond Studio and other hidden studio gems in Tioga County this September; and stop by Everyday Life, Every Day Art, running from Sept. 3 to Sept. 30. The exhibit at Cloud Croft Studios, located at 1003 Sandord Rd. in Owego, is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about Michael Husted and his work, visit www.leakypondstudio.com. If you have any questions, email michael.j.husted@gmail.com.