Choose Happiness 

Do you believe it is possible to feel happy and fulfilled constantly? It is possible, but it requires that we pay attention. Most people are searching for happiness outside of themselves. Happiness is not determined by what’s happening around you, but rather what’s happening inside you.

Happiness is something we souls are, and it comes from the way we think.

Happiness is a choice, not a result.

Choose to have a happy face and you will remain healthy with the nourishment of happiness and full of the treasures of happiness. What more does one need? Your treasures of happiness are unlimited.

The more you spend, the more they increase. No matter what happens, whether it is through the state of one’s own mind, through other souls or through the elements or atmosphere, I must not lose my happiness. Even if someone insults you or tries to bring you down, remember this, I must remain happy.

The enemy of happiness is wasteful thoughts. Stop thinking about your past and the past of others and stop seeing the defects of others. Even to think about these weaknesses finishes off your internal good feelings.

So, if you stop yourself from thinking wasteful thoughts, what do you think about instead? Create thoughts and speak words that give peace and happiness and you will feel and receive peace and happiness. The simplest way to remain happy is to remain constantly light. Pure, peaceful thoughts are light.

Waste, worried thoughts are heavy. Too many waste thoughts make us mentally unhappy, overweight, and physically tired. Give sorrow and you will get sorrow in return. The world is filled with worry and sorrow.

Do something different. Become a spiritual weightwatcher! Maintain faith that everything is beneficial. Meditation is the practice of focusing on pure powerful thoughts, often choosing one thought and concentrating on it, the more peaceful, light and relaxed we will feel and be.

In essence, love enables us to feel happy. In order to flourish, love needs nourishing with spirituality, because when we demand love from the world around us, we destroy our ability to receive it. The most elevated place to focus our minds and receive happiness and love is on God.

First, consider yourself to be a soul, a subtle being of light, and then connect your loving thoughts with God. Create a natural relationship with God with your mind and heart and be happy and fulfilled.

Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy!

Enjoy this class by Sister Jayanti on Happiness, located at https://youtu.be/5o06A_BBcCA.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)