First Friday in Owego celebrates ‘Back to School’Pictured are members of Owego’s Volleyball team, and the Unified Basketball team. They are pictured during the recent First Friday event in Owego. (Photo by Heather Gunther)

Posted By: By Wendy Post September 15, 2021

First Friday in Owego was all about school this month! With the event being held in downtown Owego on Sept. 3 this year, area students from around the county arrived in Owego to join in the First Friday activities and to showcase their stuff.

Students from Candor and Waverly, participants in the Winners Circle Project, set up a display during Owego’s First Friday event to talk to guests about their recent car build, and to market the finished product. The students are now looking forward to the sale of the cars at State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, N.Y., planned for Sept. 17. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Located by Riverow Bookshop, and on Lake Street, were students participating in the Winners Circle Project, a program introduced in the area by Pius Kayiira, executive director and founder of the Winners Circle Project, that is gaining traction as it moves forward. Owego will be joining the project this year.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, high school students built a Cobra MK4 race car from the ground up using a project-based curriculum created by the Winners Circle. Now in the final marketing stage, the students hit the streets during First Friday to talk to others about the build, as well as the recent test of their cars at State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, and a performance evaluation on the track at Watkins Glen that took place on Friday.

Pictured are Winners Circle participants, as well as their technology teachers, at First Friday in Owego, N.Y. Pictured, from left, is Kaden Gonzalez, Jasmine Auffhammer, Teacher Fred Mills from Waverly Schools, Teacher Stephen Lindridge from Candor Schools, and students Eric Clarida, and Carter Hayes. The students are now looking forward to the sale of the cars at State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, N.Y., planned for Sept. 17. You can email to winnerscircle@statelineauto.com for more information on the Sept. 17 auction at State Line Auto Auctions. (Photo by Wendy Post)

According to Kayiira, the students loved the interaction with the public last Friday, as well as the experience. 

He stated, “Our marketing students got to present the project to Owego students and the chemistry was organic. The highlight was when Jasmine Auffhammer walked over to a group of Owego students and brought them to the table. Knowing Jasmine for the past four years and seeing her confidence grow into what it has become is the whole reason for a program like ours.” 

Both cars will be auctioned off on Sept. 17 at State Line Auto Auction at 8:30 a.m. You can learn more by sending an email to winnerscircle@statelineauto.com.

Pictured, are Jay Barrows, senior at Owego Free Academy; Coach Silvestri; and OFA seniors Hailey Gunther and Maddie Anders. (Photo by Heather Gunther)

Also at the First Friday event were students from Owego Free Academy’s Volleyball Team, as well as members of the Unified Basketball Team. With student athletes attending the event, the group offered games and other activities. 

Members of Owego’s Volleyball team and Unified Basketball team set up games during Owego’s First Friday. (Photo by Wendy Post)

According to Heather Gunther, volunteer with the school’s sports booster program, the evening was a success. 

“It was a really nice evening for the student athletes of the Owego Volleyball and Unified Basketball teams to engage with the community and play family yard games,” said Gunther, adding, “Several parents and teachers also came down to support the event and ate dinner and shopped while the kids played games. It was a win-win for everyone.”

Music by Jim Overhiser and a fellow musician took place at The Black Cat Gallery during September’s First Friday event held in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

This month’s First Friday offered a variety of activities for everyone including live entertainment at several downtown locations, merchandise was pulled outside for browsing, and the restaurants were open to welcome guests.

Guests to First Friday enjoy strolling around downtown Owego, and browsing the stores and enjoying a night out. This photo was taken on Front Street. (Photo by Wendy Post)

To learn more about First Friday in Owego, visit www.owego.org

Tioga County’s Democratic Committee set up with information and snacks during Owego’s First Friday. Pictured, from left, are Joan Davis, Max Della Pia, Betty D’Arcy, and Suzanne M. Lochman. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Guests to First Friday enjoy dining outside and all that is offered in downtown Owego. This photo was taken on Front Street. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Simple Form Pilates Owner Kathryn Thole, pictured, set up on the walkway during Owego’s First Friday to talk to guests about everything her studio offers. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Members of Owego’s Volleyball team and the Unified Basketball team were host to some games during First Friday’s Back to School night in downtown Owego. (Photo by Heather Gunther)

Youth enjoy games set up by Owego’s Volleyball team and the Unified Basketball team during First Friday’s Back to School event, held in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

