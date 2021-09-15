First Friday in Owego celebrates ‘Back to School’

First Friday in Owego was all about school this month! With the event being held in downtown Owego on Sept. 3 this year, area students from around the county arrived in Owego to join in the First Friday activities and to showcase their stuff.

Located by Riverow Bookshop, and on Lake Street, were students participating in the Winners Circle Project, a program introduced in the area by Pius Kayiira, executive director and founder of the Winners Circle Project, that is gaining traction as it moves forward. Owego will be joining the project this year.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, high school students built a Cobra MK4 race car from the ground up using a project-based curriculum created by the Winners Circle. Now in the final marketing stage, the students hit the streets during First Friday to talk to others about the build, as well as the recent test of their cars at State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, and a performance evaluation on the track at Watkins Glen that took place on Friday.

According to Kayiira, the students loved the interaction with the public last Friday, as well as the experience.

He stated, “Our marketing students got to present the project to Owego students and the chemistry was organic. The highlight was when Jasmine Auffhammer walked over to a group of Owego students and brought them to the table. Knowing Jasmine for the past four years and seeing her confidence grow into what it has become is the whole reason for a program like ours.”

Both cars will be auctioned off on Sept. 17 at State Line Auto Auction at 8:30 a.m. You can learn more by sending an email to winnerscircle@statelineauto.com.

Also at the First Friday event were students from Owego Free Academy’s Volleyball Team, as well as members of the Unified Basketball Team. With student athletes attending the event, the group offered games and other activities.

According to Heather Gunther, volunteer with the school’s sports booster program, the evening was a success.

“It was a really nice evening for the student athletes of the Owego Volleyball and Unified Basketball teams to engage with the community and play family yard games,” said Gunther, adding, “Several parents and teachers also came down to support the event and ate dinner and shopped while the kids played games. It was a win-win for everyone.”

This month’s First Friday offered a variety of activities for everyone including live entertainment at several downtown locations, merchandise was pulled outside for browsing, and the restaurants were open to welcome guests.

To learn more about First Friday in Owego, visit www.owego.org.