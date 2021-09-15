Coburn Free Library celebrates accessibility

The Board of Trustees and the Executive Director of the Coburn Free Library recently announced the opening of the Library’s Accessible Elevator Annex. Thanks to the Finger Lakes library construction Grant, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, local foundation grants and many individual donations, the Library is now accessible to all.

A representative from the library stated, in a prepared release, “A public library is the cornerstone of a community. It has the capacity to pull together all parts of its community – for education, information, enrichment, and the simple joy of borrowing a favorite book. A public library cannot do all these things if some of its members cannot access the building. Patrons have had difficulty using our beautiful library, the elderly, those with mobility issues, parents with strollers.”

Historically, older patrons, those with mobility issues, parents with strollers, – these and others had difficulty using the beautiful Owego library.

Therefore, the Board of Trustees and the Executive Director of the Coburn Free Library are very happy to celebrate the opening of the Library’s Accessible Elevator Annex.

They are inviting the community to join them on Sept. 16 for a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m., hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, followed by an Open House from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-3520.