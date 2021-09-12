What’s Happening for the week of September 12, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

SEPTEMBER

Free Paint a Pen and Pencil Jar Take and Make Kits for the month of September. Call the Van Etten Library (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a pick up time for your kit.

SEPTEMBER 8 to DECEMBER 15

Dance Lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge every Wednesday, 7 p.m., Front Street, Owego. The cost is $10 per person. Lessons will include East Coast Swing for four weeks, American Rumba for four weeks, Foxtrot for three weeks, and Cha-Cha to close out the year.

SEPTEMBER 13

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

The Susquenango Sail and Power Squadron Safety Course (known as America’s Boating Club), four consecutive Mondays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at the Johnson City High School, 666 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City, N.Y. The charge for the course materials and exam is $50. For additional details and pre-registration form, call Les Smith at (607) 797-7391 or visit www.susquenango.org.

SEPTEMBER 14

September is National Preparedness Month – Preparedness 101 Class, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Learn what to prepare for and how to get started. There will be door prizes and refreshments. For more information, call 972-5014.

SEPTEMBER 15

Free Community Meal, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Meet and greet for MOPS (Moms of Preschoolers), 6 p.m., Hickories Park Pavilion by the Playground, refreshments will be provided. This informational evening will share the history of MOPS, have membership sign-up, moms sharing their stories, and more. MOPS will meet the 2nd Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Lake View Chapel in Owego. Call (607) 687-3261 for more information.

SEPTEMBER 15 and 17

Free eBooks, AudioBooks and Magazines. Meet LIBBY The App, Wednesday at 3 p.m. and Friday at 11 a.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for details.

SEPTEMBER 16

Open House at Coburn Library, 2 to 6 p.m. The library will reveal the renovations, to include the new elevator. There will be a book sale in the basement during the open house event.

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Annual Meeting for the Smithboro Cemetery Association, 6 p.m., Kerry Root’s home, 32 Lyle Rd., Barton.

The Ninth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 17

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Freewill donation.

Elks Lodge Takeout Menu, Front Street, Owego. Menu includes stuffed peppers, mixed vegetables and sprinkle cupcakes, $12 cash or check. Order by Sept. 13 by calling 687-1039 or via a message to the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The special is sliced roast beef with mashed potatoes. Also on the menu are Beer Battered Haddock, Hamburgers, Chicken Tenders, French Fries Soup, and Salad. Rich Wilson will be singing classic oldies from 7 to 10 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, 5 to 9 p.m., Main Street, Owego. There will be entertainment by “Hotdogs and Gin” at 6 p.m., a craft and vendor market, games, a rummage sale, and much more. Food, beer and wine are available. Applications for the Market can be found at the parish office or online at www.blessed-trinity-parish.org/community/fall-festival/.

SEPTEMBER 18

Richford Potato Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. around Route 38 and 79 in Richford. The Graded Schoolhouse will be hosting a book sale, vendors, entertainment, and more. The Richford Congregational Church will be holding a quilt show and have potato soup and a variety of food available. There is a chicken BBQ at the fire station at noon. Activities will be taking place at Rawley Park, and the Richford Health Center will be open in the afternoon with a mobile unit for skin checks. For more information, call (607) 280-5398.

Drive Thru Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. until gone, Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company, 34 Main St., Lockwood. Selling meals of chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, roll and bottled water for $11 or halves for $6.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

VFW Annual Clambake, co-hosted with American Legion Post 401, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Post on Main Street. Call the VFW at (607) 687-1371 for tickets.

St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, 12 to 7 p.m. at the church and former school grounds on Main Street. Performing will be Joe Hall & Friends, Making the Band and Next to Kin, and there will be a Chicken BBQ at 1 p.m. There will also be Touch-A-Truck, Sheriff’s Safe Kid, and all new games from noon to 3 p.m. The craft and vendor market will run from noon to 4 p.m., and there will be a Luminary Service at 6:15 p.m. Tickets and applications are available at www.blessed-trinity-parish.org/community/fall-festival/.

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon 80th Club Anniversary Celebration, 2 to 4 p.m., Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Department Building, 2902 Cotton Hollow Rd., corner North Hill Road. For more information, call Inga at (607) 425-7426 or Marsha at (570) 888-1287.

SEPTEMBER 21

Berkshire Free Library’s third Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., Berkshire Free Library. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

SEPTEMBER 22

Sit and Stitch Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Must bring a craft to work on, and masks and registration are required. Call (607) 589-4435 for more information.

SEPTEMBER 22 and 28

Simple Things You Can Do to be More Secure Online, Tuesday at 11 a.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for more information.

SEPTEMBER 23

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 24

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Freewill donation.

SEPTEMBER 25

4th Annual “CARRIE-ON” Breast Cancer Fundraiser, 12 to 6 p.m., Vestal Elks Lodge, 2071 Vestal Pkwy. There will be raffle baskets, 50/50 tickets, live music, and a chicken dinner. Cash donations can be made payable to CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., 715 Wilson Creek Rd., Berkshire, N.Y. 34609. For questions, call Cindy at (727) 457-5608.

SEPTEMBER 30

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Fact or False? How Can We Know if What We Read Online is True, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for details.

OCTOBER 1

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

OCTOBER 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 16

Owego Rotary Club Centennial Celebration Gala – 20’s Then & Now, 5 to 9 p.m., Terra Cotta Conference Center, Route 17C, Owego.

OCTOBER 14

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 16

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

OCTOBER 23

Little Meadows United Methodist Church Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Meadows Fire Company Hall, 836 Maple St., Little Meadows, Pa. They are now taking registrations from vendors wishing to sell their craft items at this event. The cost is $25 for one 8-foot space with or without a table, and $20 for one 6-foot space with or without a table. Electricity will not be available. Any Craft items may be sold, except for food. For more information, and/or to register, call Donna at (607) 205-9051 or Barb at (570) 395-3248, or send an email to lmumcc175@gmail.com. Payment must be submitted to reserve your table.

OCTOBER 25

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 20

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.