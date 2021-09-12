Everyday Life Every Day Art Juried Art Show winners announced

Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA) – a juried regional art show presented by the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) – launched its fourth rendition on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Cloud Croft Studios with an Awards Ceremony and Opening Night festivities for submitting artists and special guests.

This year the TAC received 184 submissions from 64 artists within 100 miles of Owego. There were 11 Award Categories and $2,650 in prizes.

Included in the award categories was the inauguration of the annual “Betty Bryden and Tom Canouse Award”, donated by Suzanne and Michael Poe, owners of Cloud Croft Studio. The ongoing “People’s Choice Award” of $200 will be awarded at the close of the show on Sept. 30, 2021.

This year’s Award Winners are Best in Show – “Still Life with Blue Butterfly” by Brian Keeler; Painting – “Summer Cloud” by Kevin Fahey; Photography – “Construction Site” by Kim Shienbaum; Sculpture – “Metropolis Queen” by Andrew Fitzsimmons; Fiber – “Aunt Jemima” by Julie Thurber; Clay – “Strawberry Field Jar and Pitcher” by Rachel Consolazio; Wood – “Reliquary” by T. Benjamin Hobbs; and Mixed Media – “Nature’s Tapestry” by Sonji Lee. Honorable Mentions included “Feather Your Nest” by Chris Knickerbocker; “California Pince-Nez Brooch, Pince-Nez Lips with Pearls, Pince-Nez Sea Shells” by James Malenda; and The Betty Bryden and Tom Canouse Award – “Late Summer on the Porch” by Laura Jaen Smith.

After the opening, Everyday Life, Every Day Art will run until Sept. 30 and will be open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Cloud Croft Studios is located at 1003 Sandord Rd. in Owego.

See work on display, cast your vote for their “People’s Choice Award,” and purchase original art during the month of September. For every artwork sold, 80% of the sale will go to the individual artist and 20% will be used to fund the TAC’s Art a la Carte program.

Art a la Carte is a free, arts-enrichment activity delivery program. Through a partnership with Tioga County Food for Families, TAC brings art activities and supplies to families who utilize Summer Meal Sites throughout Tioga County, N.Y.

The Tioga Arts Council would like to give a special thanks to: Gold Sponsors, Edward Jones and M&T Bank; Silver Sponsors: Scott, Smith & Son, Inc., and Wegmans; Patron Sponsor: Van Horn Jewelers; and supporters: The Farmhouse Brewery; Lindsay Ousterout Photography; North Branch Arts Trail; and The Wine Connection for making this year’s show possible. They are especially grateful to Cloud Croft Studios for the use of their venue for this month-long event.