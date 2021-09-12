Tioga County COVID-19 Update; September 3, 2021 – September 7, 2021

The following is the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County from Sept. 3, 2021 to Sept. 7, 2021 as reported by Tioga County’s Public Health Department.

There were 44 new cases reported, with 29 unvaccinated, 12 vaccinated, two were children under 12, and one case has an unknown vaccination status. Two of the cases required hospitalization.

The county’s health department, in a release, explained that vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or their parent / guardian during the case investigation.

They added, in the release, that several factors may impact one’s protection against COVID-19, including which vaccine they received and how long it has been since they received it. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Tioga County Public Health wishes the students, teachers, and other school staff a happy, healthy, and productive school year. The department also reminded that anyone who is sick should stay home, contact their healthcare provider, and get tested for COVID-19 to prevent further spread of the virus.

If you need to get tested for COVID-19, visit https://get-tested-covid19.org/ to find a testing site near you.

While Tioga County is seeing some fully vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19, they continue to see more positive cases among those who are unvaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be the best line of defense against serious illness, hospitalization, and death, according to local health experts.

The county’s health department is encouraging everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated. You can visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to find a vaccine site near you.

For more resources and guidance for the 2021 – 2022 school year, visit the county health department’s website at ph.tiogacountyny.gov. You can also follow them on Facebook for weekly updates.