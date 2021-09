Ethan McFarland, of Owego, N.Y., was named to the 2021 Dean’s List at Union College.

McFarland is a member of the Class of 2024 majoring in Liberal Arts.

Comprised annually, the Union College Dean’s List honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.

You can learn more about Union College at www.union.edu.