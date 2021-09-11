Candor Community Chorus to resume rehearsals in September 

After a long break from the stage, the Candor Community Chorus recently announced they would be presenting the annual Christmas Concert this December.

Rehearsals begin Sunday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Candor High School auditorium. Dave Jackson will be directing, with Brenda Yeier accompanying.

The Candor Community Chorus is a long-standing volunteer community group that enjoys performing for the local community. They welcome back returning members – and especially new members who have a love of singing.

If you want to be involved in this holiday tradition, contact Linda Padgett at (607) 659-7255 or by email to dpadgett1@twcny.rr.com.