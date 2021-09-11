Cars in the Park taking place Sunday at Hickories Park

The annual Cars in the Park event will be taking place on Sunday, Sept. 12 this year at Hickories Park in Owego. The annual event is hosted by the Triple Cities Street Rods, and draws a good crowd each year.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature the cars, food trucks, a flea and craft market, and music by DJ Bette Weaver. Admission to the show is $2.00 and car registration closes at 1 p.m. This event will take place rain or shine.

For patrons of the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, the park manager suggested that they allow time for delays that day, as the entrance to the car show will be located by the bridge that leads over to that portion of the park. All other areas of the park will not be disrupted.

To learn more about the car show, visit www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com and click on Cars in the Park.