Become a self-transformer and transform your thoughts and habits from negative to positive in a second with a powerful brake. When we have negative or waste thoughts, their speed is fast. We need to increase the practice of applying a powerful brake to slow down our thoughts in a second and bring about a change.

Why can’t we change the pattern of our thoughts so easily? Imagine being a baby bird so comfortable in the nest, it never wants to fly. It doesn’t realize it can fly and never realizes the blissful freedom of flight, never feels the wind through its wings. It thinks other birds flying around are unwise or foolish.

In much the same way, we never really leave our nests of old thought patterns. Our habitual thoughts become our comfort zone and each repetitive thought pattern is like a twig in the nest, making the nest stronger and our stay in the nest seemingly comfortable, safe, and permanent. We don’t experience our true spiritual flight or freedom or feel the floating feeling of our inner beautiful nature.

No one is more capable of flying free than you are because the ability to change is within all of us, all the time.

The solution is to remind yourself you can fly free. Where to begin? Talk to yourself, “I can F.L.Y. – First. Love. Yourself.” Pause and experience the feeling. We’re most alive when we love ourselves. This spiritual ‘brake’ of love makes us strong, makes us brave to ‘break’ our attachments of old thought forms. It’s an act of courage and most refreshing.

With love I can change and fly no matter what happens. My world is not only this nest in a tree; the whole world is my garden, my home. I have removed the twigs of old thought forms and spread my self-confident wings of love and light. Now I easily leave this nest of attachments, as I am much wiser, stronger and stable, and fly free with the wind of positivity beneath my wings.

Above all, it is the essence of just one positive thought in one second that helps us quickly empower ourselves. When we F.L.Y. and consistently transform our thoughts from negative to positive, world transformation through our self transformation will be completed.

When I change, the world changes!

