A postcard view of the Lehigh Valley Railroad set for September 11 at the museum

“Along the Line of the Lehigh Valley Railroad from New York to Niagara Falls” – A postcard view of the Lehigh Valley Railroad will be presented by Robert Gongleski, member of the Susquehanna Valley Railroad Historical Society, on Sept. 11 at noon at the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum.

The presentation will offer 280 vintage views of the Lehigh Valley Railroad, from the eastern terminal near the Hudson River and New York City and along the line to Buffalo with views of towns, stations, and branch lines.

A $3 donation is requested in support of the museum and its programs.

The presentation is hosted by the Tioga County Historical Society, and in conjunction with their “Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier” exhibit running from May 15 to Oct. 2, 2021.

The Tioga County Historical Society and Museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego. To learn more, you can call the museum at (607) 687-2460, email to museum@tiogahistory.org, or visit www.tiogahistory.org.