Owego Police Department Report

During the week of Monday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 29, the Owego Police Department answered 50 calls for service and issued 12 traffic tickets.

The following are individuals that were arrested during this timeframe.

Jonathon M. Armstrong, age 19, of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Petit Larceny (A Misdemeanor). Armstrong was released on an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A female, age 23, of Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female making suicidal statements. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Dustin A. Spacek, age 28 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested on an Arrest Warrant from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department. Spacek was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department custody for arraignment.

Anthony J. Rotella, age 27, of Endicott, N.Y. was arrested for Driving while Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), DWI with blood alcohol level above 0.08% (Misdemeanor), Driver’s View Obstructed (Violation) and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a traffic stop. Rotella was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A female, age 65 of Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female making suicidal statements. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)



James P. Yost Jr., age 31, Owego, N.Y. was arrested on an Arrest Warrant from the Village of Owego Court. Yost was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and then turned over to the Elmira Police Department on additional Bench Warrants out of City of Elmira.