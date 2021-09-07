Local art experience offered during September

In conjunction with the Tioga Arts Council and Cloud Croft Studios juried regional exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA), three artists will open up their unique studios – one each Saturday in September – and invite visitors to enjoy a free tour of the space as well as a presentation about their art, motivation, and process.

On Sept. 11 you can experience the arts with Chris Knickerbocker at Old Souls Home, located at 42 Lake St. in Owego. With the studio open, there will be a magazine signing for “Where Women Create” from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and at 3 p.m. there will be a 30-minute presentation by Chris Knickerbocker, an assemblage sculptor and mixed media artist.

“Discover Where Women”, like Chris Knickerbocker, create and other hidden studio gems in Tioga County this September.

If you would like to learn more about Chris Knickerbocker and her work, or have questions, email oldsoulshome@gmail.com.

Cloud Croft Studies opened their exhibit to the public on Friday, and it will run through Sept. 30 and be open Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. at Cloud Croft Studios, located at 1003 Sanford Rd. in Owego.

The beautifully refurbished barn will have on exhibit works from artists within 100-miles of Owego. To learn more about the exhibit at Cloud Croft Studios, visit www.cloudcroftstudios.com.

To learn more about arts council programs, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or call (607) 687-0785.