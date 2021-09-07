Owego Fallen Firefighter Memorial Golf Tournament set for September 11 in Candor 

The Owego Fire Department is holding its 9th Annual Captain and Crew Golf Tournament at the Catatonk Golf Club on Sept. 11. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start of 10:28 a.m., the time the first tower fell on Sept. 11, 2001.

A donation of $320.00 per team (4) includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, awards, and dinner at the end of the tournament.

The tournament was started to honor the department’s fallen brethren that have passed in the line of duty. This year the tournament takes on an even greater remembrance, as it will take place on Sept. 11 and will honor those lost on that terrible day.

The department welcomes everyone to join them to play, sponsor, or donate towards the event. Visit www.ffmgolf.com to play or become a sponsor; or you can find them on Facebook to print off the registration form to mail in.

An award to the team who has the most patriotic outfit on during the tournament will be handed out, along with other raffles and awards.

Contact Eric Hawkins, tournament director, by email to ehawkins1@stny.rr.com or call (607) 341-0533 for more information.