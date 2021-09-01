The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and Tioga County will recognize September as “Suicide Prevention Awareness Month”. To promote awareness they will be unveiling, for the fourth straight year, the “Field of the Forgotten Fallen” on Sept. 1. The exhibit will stay up through the entire month to bring attention to the national tragedy that is veteran suicide.

Twenty-two veterans a day complete suicide, that’s 154 per week, 660 per month and 8,000 per year, according to the Veterans’ Service Agency. Join them at the exhibit on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. on the lawn of the County Building at 56 Main St. in Owego. This exhibit is designed to raise awareness about the issue of veteran suicide.

Suicide Is A Killer. Together We Can Stop Suicide. Are You Ready? Let’s Share The Struggle!

STOP 22, Share the Struggle, is a Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency project.

For more information about this event and to get involved in STOP 22, call Mike Middaugh, Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency director at (607) 687-8228, or email him at middaughm@tiogacountyny.gov.