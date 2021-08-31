Little Meadows United Methodist Church is seeking craft vendors

A Craft Fair is being sponsored by the Little Meadows United Methodist Church Women and is set for Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Little Meadows Fire Company Hall, located at 836 Maple St. in Little Meadows, Pa. Set up time is 7:30 a.m.

The group is now accepting registration from vendors wishing to sell their craft items at this event. The cost is $25 for one 8-foot space, with or without a table, and $20 for one 6-foot space, with or without a table. Electricity will not be available. Any craft items may be sold, except for food.

For more information, and/or to register, call Donna at (607) 205-9051 or Barb at (570) 395-3248. You can also email to lmumcc175@gmail.com. Payment must be submitted to reserve your table.