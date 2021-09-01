Summer program helps young people thrive

A six-week summer program brought young people together at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal, N.Y. to experience learning and fun activities while fostering friendships.

The G & E Therapies Summer Recreational Program for children with special needs ran from early July to late August. G & E works to create an all-inclusive environment that fosters social, emotional, and cognitive and communication development for each child in a relaxed camp setting.

The program, developed and then started in the summer of 2007 after a parent of a child with autism inquired about the possibility, is run via a grant from the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and welcomes youth on various levels of the autism spectrum.

Chris Baumbach, a Special Education professional who worked with the youth this summer, stated, “We hope to serve more amazing children in the future, and we hope to grow and make connections.”

A structured program identified themes for each week, such as Fun and Fitness Week, International Week, Olympic Week, Hero Week, Animal Week and Beach Party Week. Nearly every day was filled with interactive activities and multiple field trips, and visits by special guests.

A whiffle ball game featuring shaving cream during Fun and Fitness Week was one of the biggest hits of the summer. During International Week, youth tapped into new skills playing bocce ball and made pasta while discovering Italy. While learning about Spanish-speaking countries, new foods were taste-tested.

During Hero Week, the group welcomed a local farmer and a nurse from the Red Cross. More heroes who contributed were fire department members who demonstrated a view from 75 feet up in a ladder truck and police officers who brought along their K9 unit to the camp. An off-site tour of Fargnoli Farms in Apalachin was a big hit during Animal Week, as was time spent tumbling and jumping at Head Over Heels Gymnastics in Vestal during Beach Party week.

From a martial arts professional to a ukulele player, and then a beekeeper to a long-time Apalachin Fire Department member, Donald Baumbach, sharing his knowledge of science as Duckey the Science Guy, the youth experienced live demonstrations and hands-on experiments in a casual setting.

The youth also learned about giving back to others. A $100 donation, gathered from bottle returns and spare change, was donated to a children’s hospital in Syracuse.

Dakota Tharratt attended his ninth summer program this year. Dakota’s mother, Diane, shared that she is pleased that the youth are able to participate in a variety of activities that encompass both hands-on for fine motor skills, and physical play for gross motor skills.

Diane remarked, “The program provides a nice balance of social activities, and it wasn’t too large of a group to be intimidating.”

For Dakota, he said he was both, “Sad and glad,” about the summer program coming to a close, and overall enjoyed the opportunity.

Chris Baumbach shared, “It’s their camp, too. We present ideas, but also ask the kids what they want to do,” and in turn, she said, the program is structured from that feedback.

Pattie Smith of Binghamton, whose eleven year old grandson attended the summer program, remarked, “They (the G & E staff) were so in-tune towards his needs. You know when he’s having a good day, and he came out so happy and so proud of what he had done.”

He also attended in 2019, but with no summer program in 2020, she added, “He was so excited and willing to go back this year.”

For more information, find G & E Therapies on Facebook or view their website, https://gandetherapies.com.