Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey, I was trying to take a nap! Oh, okay; Nancy says I need to tell you my story.

My name is Zak 1 and I have been here for 6 years. I was surrendered from a fellow rescuer because they were overwhelmed.

I am very well behaved and I am friendly to Nancy. If strangers come around, you will not be able to find me. When Nancy is done with her chores, Stacey and I will come running because this is our time. We love getting attention, and Nancy will brush us and pet us and rub our bellies.

The other cats are mostly patrolling looking for the spot that they want to sleep in for the night. Occasionally someone will stop to get petted a little bit, like Christie or Clara, but then they are off again. Sometimes Patches will jump up into Nancy’s lap and snuggle, but she is very intense so she doesn’t last very long.

It’s usually just Stacey and I. We head butt each other, celebrating ‘our time’ with Nancy. We both like to be brushed. We rub up against her and roll around as she brushes every inch of us. This is what I wait for all day long.

Sometimes she stops to spend time with us after morning chores, but that doesn’t last very long because she has stuff upstairs that she has to get done as well. I have been here six years and I enjoy it. I don’t mind being with the other kitties.

I like taking naps on the top of my tower, where I am now. I like being in front of the windows or sleeping in a sunny patch on the floor. I think life is good and I’m glad that Nancy took me in.

If you want to help Nancy to take care of all of us (32 cats), then maybe you could send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would like to talk to Nancy about any of us you can call her at (607) 768-6575. Thanks for listening. Can I go back to my nap now?