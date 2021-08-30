Letter: Hats off to the Fair Board!

Dear Editor,

Hats off to the Tioga County Fair Board! The 2021 Tioga County Fair brought back a slice of normalcy and small town living that many of us have missed for over a year. What a pleasure it was to walk the midway and watch kids and adults play carnival games, ride exciting rides like the hang glider – that was cool – and the tug boat that could make one a bit seasick just watching; and, of course, the swings that create their own summer breeze.

The volunteers thought of everything, including a cooling mist at the Johnson’s Pools & Spas display; a petting zoo; rodeo; easy parking and convenient entry fee that covered everything but the food (which was varied and delicious), the wonderful Gillette rides, demo derby, concert, 4H exhibits, etc. All the volunteers and carnival staff were friendly and professional. The Kiwanis Club of Owego even held their weekly meeting at the 4H pavilion and spent time afterward previewing the exhibits and midway, whetting their appetites to come back to enjoy it again with their families.

Finally, thank you to Wendy Post for bringing Thursday’s concert together. My husband Mark and I are Wreckless Marci fans and we enjoyed the outstanding concert they performed before and during the absolutely spectacular and unique fireworks display.

Thank you to everyone who made this year’s fair possible. It was wonderful to have it back.

Sincerely,

Karen Warfle

Owego, N.Y.