Celebrating the huge heart of James Balshuweit

Owego native James “Jim” Balshuweit passed away on Aug. 15, 2021. He was 65. Jim had undergone open-heart surgery where complications transpired. He now rests in Tioga Cemetery.

Balshuweit, a 1974 graduate of Owego Free Academy, owned and operated Susquehanna Printers, located at 28 Lake St. in the village. The custom screen printing business has been a staple in the community for 37 years, and produces custom embroidery on shirts, jackets and hats, along with printing services for photocopies, booklets and flyers, and offers scanning and faxing services.

Betsy Balshuweit, Jim’s wife, remarked, “We will reopen after Labor Day, and are working to complete orders that were previously placed.”

Jim’s obituary reads, in part, “Jim was community-oriented, and devoted uncountable hours over the years to many local organizations. He is remembered fondly as a kind and gentle person with a wonderful sense of humor.”

Some of those uncountable hours included a life membership in the Owego Fire Department, and where he joined at the age of 18. In addition, Jim was Captain and served on the American Legion Ambulance Service for many years and also held the role as Governor at the Owego Moose Lodge for five years, along with others. Many in the community might remember Jim as the “Bingo Caller” on Monday nights at the Moose.

Bradley Crews, Historic Owego Marketplace (HOM) Board Member, shared, “Jim Balshuweit was the definition of what it means to be a merchant in small-town America. As important as providing you with business services, he made sure you also left with a smile. Jim had been serving as treasurer of the HOM for the last three years, and it was his calm and steady influence that was ever more important as we navigated difficult times,” adding, “Jim’s jovial personality and love of people, along with a love for Owego leaves a lasting legacy we can all aspire to.”

In remembrance of Jim, several heartfelt sentiments have been posted on the Richards Funeral Home website, including, “He was helpful and friendly with every business need,” to “We have lost an Owego icon,” and then, “My day always improved after talking to Jim,” to, “He left his mark on so many with his kind heart, what better thing can anyone leave behind.”

Steve Lawrence delivered the celebration of Jim’s life held Aug. 21 at Richards Funeral Home in Owego. Lawrence and Balshuweit had maintained a 61-year friendship since childhood.

Lawrence commented that the celebration, “Revisits the many dimensions of Jim as brother, husband, father, grandfather, entrepreneur, friend, community leader, mentor, philanthropist, philosopher and jokester.”

And woven within all of those wonderful attributes, Jim was a well-known cook, too.

Betsy said, “Jim was known for his excellent prime rib,” and explained that he volunteered his time to cook for weddings, banquets and fire department events, just to name a few. His cooking was so well regarded, Betsy added, that his calendar was often booked a year in advance.

And where did that talent come from? Betsy explained that Jim’s parents had owned and operated what was the Owego Diner, and where Jim grew up and worked. From mopping the floors to washing dishes, Jim also learned the art of cooking, where, Betsy recalled, “He also made mean over-easy eggs.”

At a very young age, Jim worked shining shoes at his grandmother’s shop. That establishment, the former Langdon’s Army and Navy, later became Susquehanna Printers. Jim’s parents eventually sold the diner and opted to carry on his grandmother’s Army-Navy store.

Interestingly, Lawrence shared during the celebration of life that Jim initially thought taking on screen-printing wasn’t such a great idea. But, actually, that venture resulted in a win. It was a DIY kit purchased from the former Townhouse in Owego that sparked Jim’s and his father’s creativity to pursue the multiple facets of screen printing.

Betsy explained that Jim was dedicated in keeping up with the ever-changing screen printing field, from the evolution of equipment used to the advances in computer software, and worked diligently to continuously improve his processes.

When he wasn’t working at the shop or volunteering, Betsy said he was offering his ear to listen to others. Helping others in need was a huge part of his heart, and where Betsy gave an example of Jim leaving $20 on an account at Angel’s Diner so that a local man could get a nutritious meal. .

Jim is survived by his wife, Betsy (Aiello); his son Bill; daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Jim Fitzgerald; and grandson Noah, along with siblings and other extended family members. You can read the full obituary at www.RichardsFH.com.

For information about Susquehanna Printers, visit http://susqprinters.com or call (607) 687-0700.