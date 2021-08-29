J&J Vaccine Clinic in Tioga County on September 2, 2021 

Tioga County Public Health is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic where the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be administered. The clinic will take place on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tioga County Health & Human Services Building located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego. Follow the “Tioga County Vaccine Clinic” signs.

This vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to help prevent severe cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations.

Appointments will be required, as slots are limited. Be sure to have your driver’s license ready to verify your date of birth, wear clothing that allows easy access to your shoulder, plan to wait a minimum of 15 minutes after vaccine administration for observation, and reschedule if you are feeling ill.

You can register at https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=CA675474370E0178E0530A6C 7C16A9D2. This information can also be found on the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page or on their website, ph.tiogacountyny.gov.