Tioga Chamber of Commerce seeking new Board Members

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is looking for a few members who are willing to serve on their Board of Directors. According to their by-laws, each Director must serve on one committee.

The Board meets on the third Tuesday of each month, currently on Zoom.

If you think you might be interested in helping to steer the Chamber as they move forward, contact Sally Yablonsky at info@tiogachamber.com or call (607) 687-2020.