A Salute to Volunteers!

Since the official announcement came in June that the 2021 Tioga County Fair was a go, the community was genuinely excited and anxious to get back to their beloved fair. The long-awaited event was much anticipated, and especially after its cancelation last year due to COVID restrictions – a food fair drive-thru event taking its place.

Fair organizers and volunteers welcomed the public to the fair Aug. 10 through 14. For a $10 daily admission fee, and free parking, guests enjoyed multiple attractions including the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, Famous Outlaw Pulling series Tractor and Truck Pulls, demolition derbies on two evenings, Lumberjack competition, live music and spectacular fireworks, carnival rides, midway games, fair food, arts and crafts, local vendors, and more; and of course, the County 4H Youth programs.

Fair volunteers were exceptionally welcoming and enthusiastic. One volunteer driving a golf cart announced on Saturday, “Hello, welcome to the Fair! Need a ride?” That same volunteer, as this writer left on Wednesday evening, stated, “Are you leaving us? Thanks for coming to the fair.”

Volunteers at the Elm Street parking entrance on Saturday not only said, “Have a good time at the fair,” but also thanked guests for coming.

The Tioga County Fair Board President, Jonathan Marks, commented about the event, stating, “All in all, I couldn’t have been happier.”

A community favorite for generations, Marks said that this year’s fair saw near capacity crowds, and even on the days that brought unbelievable heat and humidity.

Fair Board members had a solution to the heat wave, however. Fair-goers beat the heat and were treated by cooling stations installed at a prime spot along the midway. Not surprisingly, getting sprayed by water proved to be a big hit with the kids.

Marks described the planning process and the overall success of the event, exclaiming, “It was a labor of love and a collaborative effort,” and added, “Nearly 100 people volunteered throughout the week.”

He remarked, “I’d like to express gratitude to all of the volunteers involved, along with the fair board, and we couldn’t have done it without the support from local businesses and sponsors, too,” and added, “A special thank-you to all of the attendees [the public] who came out to the fair.”

Jana Bowen agreed, and particularly since pulling together a volunteer team can at times be a challenging task. Bowen, executive director of Owego Gymnastics, volunteered her time at three of the fair nights.

Bowen was appreciative of her team’s support, and stated, “[We have a] great set of parents and staff at Owego Gymnastics who help on these occasions. We were all very excited to be involved this year at the Tioga County Fair, and it was a big success. My husband, George, and two children, Charlsie and Malley, also volunteered.”

So what’s next? Actually, next year’s fair planning is on the agenda. Marks explained that before the end of August the fair board would gather together to debrief and discuss what worked well, and also what didn’t work.

And then the plans for the 2022 Tioga County Fair are already underway, with some commitments noted on next year’s calendar.

Keep in touch with them on their Facebook page, Tioga County Fair, Owego, NY, or bookmark their website, www.tiogacofair.com.