Readers’ Column for the week of August 25, 2021

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I am 78 years old with two sprained ankles and a knee brace. I live in low-income housing on Dean Street. My great joy in life is my birds. I called all over to the Triple Cities to get a lightweight Bird Bath. No one had one to buy. I ordered one in a magazine. I couldn’t lift it and had a hard time getting it to the road. I asked a teenager to take it down to the road. I hired a man to mow, weed, and level it to put by the telephone pole next to all my feeders. I was so happy! Yesterday I had a teenage girl go across the road. We cleaned and filled it with water. I went out on Tuesday in the morning and it was stolen! I am so sad and sickened by this. If anyone has any information, please call 687-5620.

~

Are there any lamp makers out there interested in ten juice bottles with diamond cutting in the glass?

~

Do you have an iPhone? Of course, everyone has one. Do you realize someone could be listening in? Who that someone is I couldn’t tell you. Makes me wonder about you.

~

I see no connection between the vaccine and Cuomo’s nursing home incident. They are both a decision that only one person can make for himself or herself.

~

Attention all unvaccinated people! If you get sick with COVID, don’t go to the doctor, don’t go to the hospital, don’t ask for medication. Just stay home. You are the minority, big time. If you’re not smart enough to get healthcare offered to you FREE, then you don’t deserve healthcare that is going to sacrifice other people. Because of your selfishness, you are stressing the healthcare system for people who need real, unpreventable medical care.

~

The only reason Andrew Cuomo resigned is because he knew if he resigned the investigation into his misdeeds would stop. A reasonable person can only wonder what was about to be uncovered. Another worthless democrat exposed for what he is, power hungry. Good riddance to Cuomo.

~

I seem to remember when this column first started that the majority of the comments were gratitude and thankfulness. I wish we all could be more thankful and kind. When asked what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered just one kind word to another person.

~

A reader posted they wanted to know if Cuomo would be making a grand entrance at the New York State Fair and should they be looking for him. What really was funny is what he answered that followed. Jesus is coming very soon, so prepare to meet thy God.

~

Volunteerism in the village of Owego included a family and a few volunteers that cleaned up a real mess of an invasive species on the RiverWalk that could lead to destruction of the sewer line, which lies beneath the sidewalk on the RiverWalk. One person decided to start a campaign, and then a family and a few volunteers stepped in. Meantime, over in the fairgrounds, volunteerism was going strong as anything. Wonderful job to all those volunteers and a wonderful job to the family and the few volunteers that helped with the RiverWalk.

~

Those of you that are not vaccinated and are not wearing a mask are putting each other in danger. Those of us that have been vaccinated and wear the mask as requested are not the people who are going to be affected by your ignorance. You are. It’s going to be hard to have any compassion for you.

~

I have a small book titled “Air and Water Pollution” written in 1969. Now, years later, nothing has changed; even gotten much worse. The air is dirty, the water is dirty, the ocean is dirty, everything’s dirty and our government does nothing about it. It’s your life, your grandchildren’s life and your great grandchildren’s life, and will never change. Perhaps this is why they want to go to Mars.

~

Hey Tioga County guys that do Glenmary Drive, time to do yellow lines again. It’s getting dark and dreary in the morning. You always do a great job.

~

Thank you, neighbor, for patching the holes in the road.

~

A doctor said irresponsible people failed our children and children should not be dying. We should protect them from harm. The virus is looking for you, and people who don’t get vaccinated are sitting ducks to get the COVID. It’s either mask it or casket.

~

I would only hope and pray that the village of Owego would stand up and take some responsibility. The village is liable for bad roads. We need some potholes filled in the cemetery. Someone on the board or the mayor needs to take a ride up there and check that out.

~

When is the Candor Maple Grove Cemetery going to tell people that they have to take care of their own property there? Mowing and watering and taking the garbage out, cleaning up all the weeds around their tombstones. Also, the Town of Candor needs to take a ride on these secondary roads and see the brush and limbs hanging over the road. If we have heavy winds, everybody is going to be without power.

~

This is about prescription drug ads that I see on television; just when you think they are over, they keep going on with the gory side effects. I think if there were a TV channel in hell, there would be one channel running nothing but prescription drug ads with their disgusting side effects.

~

I would like to thank the Town of Nichols Highway Department for the great job they did repaving Sibley Road and part of Waite Road, but I’m really wondering why they didn’t do Waite Road east of the Sibley Road intersection? That was by FAR worse than the other two sections that they did combined. There are 5′ x 20′ sections of pavement that are completely gone and massive holes all over it. It’s only 7/10 of a mile more, and like I said it is much worse than the areas they redid. It doesn’t make any sense to not prioritize the jobs according to their condition and to not finish the job while you had all of your equipment right there! PLEASE FIX THE REST OF WAITE ROAD!

~

It’s amazing how many people will tuck their driver license into their wallet, hop into their registered insured vehicle, and drive following the traffic laws in order to go to a rally where they exclaim that the government can’t tell them what to do. And can’t see the disconnect.

~

Why do many of the people that tell us the government can’t make us wear a mask also think it’s okay to become a mask police and tell us we can’t wear one if we choose to do so?

~

Did you know that no adult woman in the history of the world has ever tracked dirt into the house?

~

Whoever wrote that children won’t get COVID and can’t pass it on hasn’t been paying attention to the data. They can and are getting it, and can pass it on.

~

I agree with the caller about the telephone poles and streetlights in the Village of Newark Valley. So while they’re trying to figure that out, maybe they could come up with a plan to remove the pine tree that fell over on the corner of Whig and Franklin. The property looks bad enough already.

~

How did the OACSD Board of Education bloat teacher salaries to the highest in the Southern Tier? They accomplished this through the many ways unique to our teachers’ union contract. The BOE will never acknowledge the many circuitous ways they will continue to maintain the highest salaries and benefits in the Southern Tier East. Ask any BOE member if teacher compensation is too high, what are you doing about it, when will you, how, and how does this benefit the children. There will be no answer. Should there ever be any discussion it will be behind closed doors. Absolutely nothing justifies or requires use of secret meetings. BOE members will not publicly argue this subject. One mechanism used to ratchet up salaries is the amount of “graduate work” or “Masters degrees” accumulated by teachers. These are self-awarded “degrees”. No accredited academic institution is involved, no testing, and only 50% of “graduate hours” need relate to teaching. Filling a seat is the singular requirement. The other 50% of “graduate hours” could be on the life and deeds of famous New York teachers’ union boss, Al Shanker. Over 88% of OACSD teachers have “Masters” degrees and higher! See what your employer thinks of you demanding increased pay based on a self-awarded degree. There is nothing here “for the children”. Will too much ever be enough?

~

To the reader who is blasting the media and the Pennysaver about not printing their friend’s problem with Bell’s Palsy and blaming it on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Let’s talk about Bell’s palsy symptoms; they include sudden weakness in the facial muscles, drooping, and in some cases loss of taste. In most cases this weakness is TEMPORARY and SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES over a few weeks to a few months. Bell’s palsy, also known as “acute peripheral facial palsy of unknown cause”, can occur at any age. THE EXACT CAUSE IS UNKNOWN. It’s believed to be the result of swelling and inflammation of the nerve that controls the muscles on one side of your face. Or it might be a reaction that occurs after a viral infection. For most people Bell’s palsy is temporary. Symptoms usually start to improve within a few weeks, with complete recovery in about six months. A small number of people continue to have some Bell’s palsy symptoms for life. Rarely, Bell’s palsy can recur. Although the EXACT reason Bell’s palsy occurs isn’t clear, it’s often related to having a viral INFECTION. To blame the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is totally disingenuous, even the medical community doesn’t know what causes Bell’s. So, before you jump to conclusions, do some research and learn the “FACTS”. Please stop spreading misinformation when it is clear you do not have the facts straight!

~

Section 0310 of the OACSD Policy Manual reads, “The members of the Board [of Education] shall conduct an annual evaluation in January, to determine the degree to which they are meeting their responsibilities.” The OACSD BOE does not do this. Any honest and authentic BOE self-assessment would highlight the dysfunctional finances, particularly with regard to the teacher’s union. Being every objective of the teacher’s union contract is mutually exclusive to that of students and taxpayers’ interests, why does our teacher’s union have the highest salaries, pensions, and benefits in the Southern Tier? Seven taxpayers randomly chosen from the phone book would be more responsible than the current OACSD BOE. Without interruption, since at least 2008, the BOE has maintained the most expensive and wasteful compensation amounts for the teacher’s union. There has never been any rationale for this. Union preference is an unwritten policy. The BOE ignores its own charter and has removed fiduciary duties, which existed for decades prior to their removal. Would students’ interests be better served if they paid union dues?

~

What do Andrew Cuomo, Eric Schneiderman, Sheldon Silver, David Paterson, and Eliot Spitzer all have in common? They all were born in New York City. Can we please put the name of the Tappan Zee Bridge back up in honor of the indigenous people it was named after and wipe away the stain?

National Political Viewpoints

I could not believe all the comments blaming the unvaccinated American citizens for the disaster we are in! Back in January things were looking better until Biden opened the borders. So now he is telling and threatening Americans to get vaccinated or else. Yet the millions of immigrants he has let into our America are bringing not only varieties of COVID along with other life threatening diseases, they don’t have to be tested or vaccinated as he delivers them throughout our states. Along with that are all the drugs that are smuggled in. Town of Union, not that far away, a bust took place; heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and more were seized, and that’s only one of many busts. So if COVID doesn’t get you? I am fully vaccinated, that was my choice. But my choice is not for everyone and as Americans they have that choice. As this continues, fully vaccinated people are getting COVID and that doesn’t make me feel safe. On top of that, after two shots we might have to have boosters. Too many mixed messages.

~

So now the Russian’s got a hold of Hunter Biden’s third laptop in 2019, does that have anything to do with big daddy Joe’s acceptance of the Russian pipeline across Europe? Does it have anything to do with the Afghan pull out? Does it mean that Russia can blackmail big Joe? Time will tell.

~

Unbelievable! Biden says it’s a sad day and that Cuomo did a great job for New York. Are you kidding? Obviously Biden forgot the lives lost after Andrew placed infected patients into nursing homes, and then took a victory lap proudly calling his performance “New York Strong”. Apparently Biden did not think much about those lives lost.

~

Newsflash! The price of gasoline has risen 48% since last year. Idiot Joe Biden should resurrect the Keystone pipeline, but instead he is encouraging OPEC to increase production while destroying U.S. oil producers. Look at food prices for milk, pork, beef, etc. and you will see what inflation is really doing to our economy. Biden’s economic policies are a total disaster. Impeach Biden before he destroys the U.S. economy.

~

All you senior citizens out there probably remember Denny Dimwit, the little kid in the schoolroom that sat on a stool with a dunce cap on his head. Well, ‘’Denny Dimwit now looks like a genius compared to our president who’s dragging us all down into the sewer of a socialistic country.

~

Now the democrats want to have a tax credit of some sort for each child. Wonderful idea except for the fact that the general population will really be paying for it. Years ago my wife taught pregnant teenagers. The teenagers would be told they would stop getting their benefits unless they got pregnant again, so they keep getting money. Having a child tax credit of some sort sounds like a scam to not be responsible for their children. How much of each child support money will really be going to the child’s support, and the crime and drug rates will go up.

~

Now I guess the reasons are coming out why the republicans want the COVID restrictions removed. They’re making money off the virus! Rand Paul finally has to admit his wife has a bunch of stock in the company that makes the drug to treat the sick people with the coronavirus. Now isn’t that a coincidence, and he’s the one pushing for no mask mandate. Of course he wants people to get sick, his wife makes more money and the stock goes up. What a sleazy bunch!

~

Just wondering why democrats are all running away from Cuomo, while republicans still stand by Trump. Anybody got an answer?

~

I’ve got a question. I wonder how many of you republicans that are bashing Cuomo voted for Trump? Trump is accused of rape and going through the courts now. I think what Cuomo did is nothing compared to what Trump did, and you people think Trump is okay. Another thing, there isn’t a man out there, and I mean anybody, that hasn’t done at least most of the things Cuomo is accused of doing.

~

What a disaster in Afghanistan! Prisoners are released, American haters; all of them, and the Taliban are using our equipment. Thanks a lot Joe Biden. I hope everybody who voted for you is happy.

~

Next time I’m voting straight republican. Democrats sure know how to ruin a good country.

~

I just watched slow Joe say he’s going to deal with the Taliban with diplomacy. Seriously? You’re dumber than I thought.

~

Newsflash! Biden wanted the Afghan pull out complete by 9/11. If he had waited a few more months, winter would have come and the Taliban would have retreated back into Pakistan and we could have had a planned orderly exit. Biden and his military advisors failed. To watch Biden read a prepared speech and refuse to take questions is getting really old.

~

So now we have established a very strong Taliban in Afghanistan, right along with our open southern border. How can anyone feel safe with a Biden / Harris administration!

~

There should be an immediate investigation of why Biden’s military left millions of dollars’ worth of military vehicles, ammunition, guns and other weapons, millions of gallons of fuel, and seven intact airports for the Taliban to use in the future. These should all have been destroyed. If you believe that there will be such an investigation and who, at the highest levels of our government, will make billions of dollars of profit you are a fool.

~

American people need not fear COVID. Our biggest fear is Joe Biden. Unfortunately a mask does not protect us from him. Everyone said President Trump would lead us into a war. Well, they were wrong, it will be Biden. How could he not have had a plan to get thousands of Americans out of Afghanistan? Him and his whole administration need to be impeached. He has created a terrible mess over there. I pray for these people and their safe exit from Afghanistan.

~

So the Taliban has a twitter account but Donald Trump isn’t allowed to have one. How come that doesn’t surprise me? Typical west wing hypocrisy.

~

Now that you Trumpsters have succeeded in getting rid of Cuomo, why don’t you leave him alone? We all know he was set up. Maybe now you would like for Trump to run for governor of New York.

~

As we here in America begin to see the unfolding of what America LAST begins to look like, I’m sure those Americans left in Afghanistan would prefer to have seen America First. Think about it!

~

As of this afternoon, Aug. 18, Biden is planning on giving a speech to America on COVID. I doubt very much he will be addressing the influx of COVID infested illegals and their relocation to all parts of our country. As of today he has yet to make but one phone call to Boris Johnson, and none to our partners in NATO. They’re upset enough that they are going public, denouncing him by name. This does not bode well for America when we are again facing another 9/11 event due to his incompetence at a time when we have no liaisons in the world to have our back, and ones he would probably ignore. Will our own military stand with Biden with any fortitude on any future decision(s) when (not if) the time comes? After declining input from his Generals, the CIA, and Ambassadors on the ground, Mr. Foreign Policy Guru has to GO!

~

I see the Trump supporters are using the same tactics as their dear leader. Deflect and evade. Instead of taking responsibility for their inaction getting vaccinated, they deflect to the immigrants coming over the border. Get a grip Trump supporters; 39% of those not getting the shot are white republicans. What a way to gut Trump’s chances in 2024. Foolishness. I have heard all of the excuses. You just cannot fix stupid.

~

Remember this date, Jan. 20, 2021. This is the day America dies. It is also the day that the Biden-Harris circus came to Washington, DC. Who would have thought that this great country could elect these two to run America? It’s like a train wreck headed off a cliff, and Biden is the engineer knowing that the bridge is out. We are in ruins. I’m 75 years old and I never thought I would live in a time like this. I thought that Obama was the worst president ever, but now Biden has taken over that title. Worst president ever. Tell me one thing these two have done to help the American people. Oh, it is open borders, immigrants with COVID, and God only knows what other problems they carry. How about defunding the police and letting more drugs cross the border. Now look at Afghanistan. Biden now has blood on his hands, he just put thousands of Afghanistan’s to death with his “no plan” to pull out of Afghanistan; not to mention all of the Americans now dying of COVID from illegals. WAKE UP AMERICA. THE CLOCK IS TICKING!

~

Here is one great example of something good President Joe Biden has done. He helped rid the White House of the worst president in American history. And it was a fair election that not even one person has been able to prove otherwise. I’m still waiting for all the proof of a “stolen” election. If you have any, please post it up in this column. I know what channel Republicans watch all day. Why don’t you try turning it and you might learn something. God Bless President Biden.

~

To the person that said it is being reported that more vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID than non-vaccinated, let me guess, you heard it on Fox News? That’s where Republicans get all their news. They should change their name to the Idiotic News channel, only because Cartoon Network has already been taken.

~

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but Trump’s words never hurt me. Biden and his cronies may have the upper hand, and with it they are now destroying this land.