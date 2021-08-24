The ‘Dog Daze of Summer’; August 28 event to benefit Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park and OPDs K-9, Maggie

On Aug. 28, members of the Owego Dog Owners Group will be hosting a free outdoor event at the bandshell at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. from noon to 5 p.m. Dubbed the “Dog Daze of Summer,” the outdoor concert and event will benefit the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, as well as replacement equipment for the Owego Police Department’s K9, Maggie.

There is also a motorcycle run included in the event, with motorcycle registration at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m., and departing from the bandshell at Hickories Park. The approximate 80-mile ride will return at about 1 p.m. to the venue for live entertainment that will be underway. The cost of the ride, which includes a meal, is $20, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the event.

Sponsored by Adam Weitsman, who built the dog park in memory and honor of his sister, Rebecca, the event will feature live music by Josh Schecter, The Gents, and Jeff Howell’s Boogie du jour, and will feature food vendors, raffles, and much more! Nick Ruffo will serve as emcee for the event.

According to the organizers of the event, Adam’s generous donation of $5,000 enabled the members of the Owego Dog Owners Group to fund the event.

Lucy and Buddy Bunnell were also named as a sponsor. Their owner, Janet Bunnell, serves as an Owego Dog Owners Group board member, and has been assisting in the planning along with a host of other volunteers. Janet has also been collecting local artist donations, such as tie-dye shirts, art cards, mosaics, jewelry, and more; merchandise can be found in the ODOG tent on the day of the event.

Another donor, and of special note, is Jim Balshuweit, owner of Susquehanna Printers, who passed away on Aug. 15. The posters for the event were donated by Jim just days before he died. An avid dog lover, and a supportive member of the community, a paws up and salute to Jim for his years of generosity and support to community events, like this.

As for the proceeds, the event will also benefit the Owego Police Department’s K9, Maggie, the rescue dog that went from Homeless to Hero and is now serving as a vital part of the local police force. Maggie and her handler, Owego Police Officer Andrew Pike, will be at the event at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 for a K9 demonstration.

The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park continues to serve as a place for area residents to take their best friend. During the lockdowns and snowstorms last year, and throughout the pandemic, volunteers have given their time to keep the park open and operational, in spite of challenging times.

Unfortunately, and more recently, storms damaged some of the fencing in the small dog area of the park, so it is more important than ever that funds are raised for these repairs.

Longtime Park volunteer and ODOG Member Patricia Sweet, recently stated, “The gate [damage] is a reflection of the repairs that often need to be made to keep the park operational. I don’t think people are aware that it is an entire volunteer effort to run and maintain the park, which is located on municipal property. We need the support, and we are always in need of volunteers and funding.”

It is hoped that the Aug. 28 event will bring in the much-needed funds to repair the gates.

For K9 Maggie, her equipment was lost in a recent accident; and although the vehicle was replaced, she is still in need of some of her safety gear and equipment.

Schedule wise, the day’s events will begin with the motorcycle run, in the morning, and live music begins at noon.

On stage first will be Joshua Schecter, guitarist from Candor, N.Y. Schecter’s solo performance will feature covers from The Dave Matthew’s Band, and others.

Schecter’s performance will be followed by a performance by The Gents, who have perfected their sound over the years, playing at venues in Owego, Apalachin, Binghamton, and beyond.

According to Sid Peake, from The Gents, they are excited to support the show and the cause. Band members include Sid Peake on bass and vocals; Dan Almy, guitar and vocals; Tom Spencer, guitar and vocals; Mark Lawrence on drums; and David John Cook, keyboards and vocals.

Of the show, Peake stated, “We’re very excited and honored to be a part of the Dog Daze of Summer event, and to support the dog park and the Owego Police K9 program.”

The performance by The Gents will be followed by Jeff Howell’s Boogie Du jour. The band is Jeff Howell’s latest venture featuring his own originals and music from his past, and pays homage to the three national acts he has played in over the past 35 years – Foghat, The Outlaws, and Savoy Brown. Howell traveled with these bands over the years, and also recorded on several CDs produced by The Outlaws. Other band members include Greg “Mize” Meisner, vocalist and slide and electric guitar; Richie Roccisano on lead guitar and vocals; and Don Pharaoh on drums.

Howell, in the early stages of planning, graciously agreed to perform at the show, and is traveling back from California to lend a hand.

“The best medicine is music,” said Howell in a recent interview, adding that he is happy to be back in Owego and supporting the cause.

Vendors that will be on-hand the day of the show include Johnny Ps Mobile Eats, Ruby Blues, the Junkyards Daughter, Tonic, and Big Black Dog Coffee. There will also be raffles of donated products that include a basket by Owego Hemp, books by Author Peter Gordon, a dog themed wreath by crafter Melissa Ricklefs, a wooden dog bed, Pet Photography on canvas or pendant by Lauren McCarthy, Pet portraits by Lisa McQueeney, and much more.

If you can’t make it to the event but would like to donate to the cause, you can donate to owegodogpark@gmail.com at PayPal, or make a check payable to ODOG (put Dog Daze in the Memo) and mail it to Owego Dog Owners Group, P.O. Box 293, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Organizers are hoping for a successful event, and hope that folks will take advantage of the late August weather for this outdoor event. Lawn chairs or blankets to sit on are recommended.

To learn more about the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park or the Owego Dog Owners Group, you can find them on Facebook.

To view K9 Maggie’s story, which made the national news, visit https://www.cbsnews.com/news/shelter-dog-maggie-k9-officer-owego-police-department/.