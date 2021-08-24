TCRM to host information session

If you missed the recent Teacher Aide Training hosted by Tioga County Rural Ministry, there is another opportunity on Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at their Owego location at 143 North Ave.

Broome-Tioga BOCES representatives will be on hand to explain how you can become a teacher aide at Broome-Tioga BOCES in Apalachin.

B-T BOCES is looking for energetic, caring individuals to join their team at the Tioga Learning Center, next to the Apalachin Elementary School. As a teacher aide, you work with students and perform additional tasks to support teachers in creating a safe environment where students can learn.

To confirm attendance, or for more information, call TCRM at (607) 687-3021 and ask for Alycia or Sister Mary.