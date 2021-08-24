More photos from the Tioga County Fair, held Aug. 10-14 in Owego, N.Y.

Photo from the Aug. 13 demolition derby at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
August 24, 2021
Fair-goers gather on Aug. 14 to watch the Lumberjack Competitive Sport Show, which also featured several Lumber Jills. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Tioga County award-winning competitor, Alexis Halstead-Davis waits for the go-ahead for her first round of competition at the Lumberjack Sport Show, held during the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Tioga County award-winning competitor, Alexis Halstead-Davis competes at the Lumberjack Sport Show at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 14. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Dust flies as Alexis Halstead-Davis competes at the Lumberjack Sport Show at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 14. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Some of the country’s best Lumberjacks and Jills participated in multiple events at the Tioga County Fair. Events included events such as chopping, sawing, springboard chop, and hot saw. Pictured is Tioga County native, Alexis Halstead-Davis. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A first annual classic car show was one of many attractions at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 14. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Dust flies as a participant competes at the Lumberjack Sport Show at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 14. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Some of the country’s best Lumberjacks and Jills participated in multiple events at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 14, such as chopping, sawing, and springboard chop and hot saw. This competitor was about nine feet above the ground. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Determination, focus, skill and speed were just a few of the elements fair-goers saw at the Lumberjack Competitive Sport Show at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 14. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Photo from the Aug. 13 demolition derby at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Photo from the Aug. 13 demolition derby at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Photo from the Aug. 13 demolition derby at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Photo from the Aug. 13 demolition derby at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Ashlyn Kellogg enjoys the Outlaw Pulling Series Truck and Tractor Pulls at the grandstands, and during the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 14. Photo credit: Jana Bowen.
Photo from the Aug. 13 demolition derby at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Fireworks exploded following a grandstand performance by Wreckless Marci on Aug. 12 at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Drones over Broome.
