Hand carved cardinal raffle to benefit Candor’s History Center

The Candor Historical Society was at the Candor Farmer’s Market on Aug. 12 to highlight their raffle fundraiser to help offset costs needed to renovate Candor’s History Center, the old Candor Grange Hall on Main Street.

The society is raffling a donated hand carved cardinal by World famous woodcarver Roger Westgate, titled Frosty Morning Cardinal (pictured).

On hand at the booth was the current Historical Society President, Nancy Riggs, and Board Member Dick Zavatto.

Tickets will also be available at additional Farm Markets in Candor, at all Historical Society events, at the History Center on Monday mornings, and by contacting Patti Reichert by calling (607) 760-7551.

For more information, visit www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.