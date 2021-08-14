Richford Historical Society to hold open house event at it’s Graded Schoulhouse

The Richford Historical Society will be holding an open house at the Graded Schoolhouse on Route 38 in Richford on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and during the Richford Jubilee and Bicentennial of the Church. The Schoolhouse will have artifacts and information on the history of the town on display and there will be a special presentation by Charles Yaple from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Richford, from the American Revolution to the Civil War.

Charles Yaple, Richford native and Professor Emeritus at SUNY Cortland, will do a presentation on the history of Richford from 1783-1865. The audience interactive presentation will be based on Yaple’s critically acclaimed (Journal of the American Revolution) book, Jacob’s Land: Revolutionary War Soldiers, Schemers, Scoundrels and the Settling of New York’s Frontier, and on Jerald Marsh’s forthcoming book, So Noble a Cause: They Died that the Union Could Survive. Marsh (1941-2017) was also a Richford native.

The presentation will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Richford Historical Society Graded Schoolhouse as part of the 200th Anniversary of the Richford Congregational Church and Celebration of the Town of Richford, which you can read more about here.

Dr. Yaple is also the author of Foxey Brown: A Story of an Adirondack Outlaw, Hermit, and Guide as He Might Have Told It, and is currently completing a new book on the history of Richford.