Celebrate Richford and the Bicentennial of their Congregational Church

The public is welcome to join the Town of Richford and Richford Congregational Church members on Aug. 14 and 15 for a 200th anniversary celebration. The event is being held at Richford’s Rawley Park.

A time to connect with old friends or make new ones, the Sunday celebration centers around the 200th anniversary of the church and the contributions and impact it has made on the Town and community. It is suggested that guests bring along a lawn chair to be used at a picnic, along with seating for live music.

Activities for all ages are planned for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Rawley Park.

The Richford Historical Society will host an Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Graded Schoolhouse.

Tours of the Church and churchyard cemetery will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and again at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The tour includes a stop by a new memorial stone for Augustus Van Buren, who was an early member of the Church and considered a Town of Richford pioneer.

An opening ceremony is scheduled for 12:45 p.m., with a picnic lunch to follow from approximately 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Door Prizes will be drawn every half hour. Guests are encouraged to grab their camera or cell phone and take photos at the Photo Tent.

The Valley Harmony singing group will perform starting at 1:30 p.m., with a rededication of Rawley Park planned for 2:30 p.m.

Shortly after the rededication, games for children are slated to begin about 2:45 p.m., along with a presentation by Barb Birdsall Miller.

Flashback to the 1950’s, and all are invited to participate in an old-fashioned sock hop at 3 p.m. Socks will be provided and a trophy will be awarded.

At 4 p.m., and to conclude the first day centennial festivities, Thee KinFolk band will perform.

The celebration continues on Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Richford Congregational Church. The sermon, “Walk in the Old Paths,” and based on Jeremiah 6:16, will be delivered by Pastor Chris Corlett beginning at 10:30 a.m. A rededication of the Church will be held shortly thereafter, followed by refreshments in the Church Fellowship Hall.

Carol Mott, chairperson of the planning committee, remarked, “It is my hope that this celebration will bring us together to not only reminisce about our past, but to look forward to each day we are given. Remember the longer we live, the more we need to realize the impact our attitude has on our life.”

Mott expressed that individuals should remember the impact each one of us has on our own life and the lives of others, and added, “The future of our Richford community is what WE the people together make it. Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, it is about learning to dance in the rain. Let us all hope for sunshine on our celebration.”