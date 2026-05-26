Letter: The New Standards of Hypocrisy

From the late ’60s to about 2016, the country was in a steady swing to the left. Now that the country is changing and migrating due to poor decisions, incompetence, and the near-total irrelevance of the left’s positions toward solving our current problems, we must address this new behavior.

Some factors bringing about these changes include: social issues the majority do not care about, ineffective bureaucracy (which they do care about), incessantly raising taxes to provide assistance the government shouldn’t be involved in, the establishment of socialism (providing the lowest standard of living people will tolerate without effort), and being soft on crime, weak enforcement, and cashless bail—all leading to the process of bankrupting and crashing the whole system.

That describes why changes are happening on the left. Now, let’s talk about what progressive politicians are trying to change. First, they have been trying to write laws based on how people feel, both about themselves and others. This is both ridiculous and stupid, as feelings commonly change with time. Feelings have no business in law. Laws must be written based on verifiable facts, as facts do not change.

Next, for about 55 years, our government structure was “fine.” Congress was gerrymandered to the advantage of the left. This has only bothered them since the right figured out how to do it also. They were happy with the Supreme Court while it created law from the bench, which favored their goals. It became unacceptable when the court became more balanced and began following the Constitution as written again.

I recently heard an argument that racism is bad, while reverse racism should have been left to stand as law. They have pushed social-aid programs to the point of total un-affordability and openly scream only when fraud and graft are discovered. They are even trying to pass laws to prevent the discovery and publicity of fraud and graft.

Another change that has happened is that the Democratic National Socialists have started marching and identifying with the American Communist Party. They need to change the government structure quickly because as their popularity wanes, they need newer, more forceful ways to hold on to power. And ultimately, they see no need for definable policies or plans to solve any problems. What they are doing are the steps necessary to hold on to power with no promises. We have seen this several times in history.

Sincerely,

Joseph Shortino

Owego, New York

PS. I want to commend a Republican and a Democrat for coming together for the good of the American people. They each were working independently and decided they could benefit more people if they worked together. Kudos to Mark Cuban and Donald Trump for bringing about what could be more than a 90% discount on hundreds of prescription drugs. I don’t know of any senator or congressperson of either party who was working on this.