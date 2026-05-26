Flags In for Memorial Day

To commemorate Memorial Day 2026 scouts of Troop 30 began replacing over 500 flags honoring veterans at cemeteries in the area, beginning with Hope Cemetery in the Village of Newark Valley.

The Troop is actively involved in monthly outdoor events, supporting local community events and service projects. Troop 30 is part of the Hiawatha District of the Baden-Powell Council and is chartered by Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371.

The troop meets on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second floor of the Newark Valley Municipal Building during the school year. Troop 30 has served the youth of northern Tioga County since 1932.