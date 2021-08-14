Sacred Sites to host Virtual Open House on August 15

The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, PAST, in conjunction with The New York Landmarks Conservancy is once again inviting neighbors and friends to be a tourist in their own neighborhood and view a virtual tour of 26 of local houses of worship on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Usually only seen from the outside, this tour will take you inside these impressive buildings to see a variety of architectural features and styles, along with icons, carvings, stained glass windows, pipe organs, bells, and the role played by prominent residents in our local history and much more.

In a press release, the organizers of the virtual event stated, “Inspired by the diverse houses of worship in the area, this tour will help strengthen the bonds of our communities by giving us a sense of continuity with those who came before us and those who are here now.”

The Aug. 15 event can be viewed from the comfort of your own home on Zoom and on Facebook Live by visiting pastny.org and clicking on Tours & Events. The tour will be live from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

They hope to hold next year’s tour in-person, the release noted.