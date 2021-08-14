Catholic Charities to host back-to-school event in Owego

Want to get the school year off to a great start? Catholic Charities is hosting a backpack giveaway and back-to-school event in Owego on Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stephen Donnelly & Associates’ Owego office, located at 208 Front St. in Owego on the third floor.

The event will feature a backpack giveaway loaded with supplies for a successful school year, food from Jackpot Richie’s Chicken BBQ, free haircuts for kids from 2 to 3 p.m., exhibits from healthcare providers including Molina and Fidelis, and a Red Cross blood drive.

The project, a press release from Stephen Donnelly & Associations stated, “[Aims] to get local kids to start school on the right foot this year, especially considering the challenges students across the world faced during the last academic year. The school supply list for each child grows annually, which places a burden on families.”

The release further wrote, “The typical school supply list includes notebooks, rulers, notebook paper, pocket folders, art supplies, markers, pens, pencils, even printer ink and more. For families facing financial hardship, this list is daunting.”

Vendors will be present at the event with information to support children and their families as they navigate a new school year.

The major sponsor for this event is Stephen Donnelly & Associates, and the contributing sponsors are Fidelis, Walmart, and Tioga County Law Enforcement.