Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Tinkerbell and I have been wandering for a month in the area of Liberty Street in Endicott. I have been porch surfing since I have lost my way. I’m not sure why I don’t have a home anymore, because I used to have one.

I have a really cool collar, but the tags are missing. That proves that someone wanted me and took care of me at one time. Now I don’t know where they are. Do you recognize me? Maybe you can help me find my way back home.

I am an all white female with blue eyes, a little on the skinny side because it hasn’t been easy to find food; not until I met this nice lady who would feed me, but then she had to move so she contacted Gail and asked her to rescue me.

Gail told me that she would help me find my home, but if she couldn’t find my owners she would help me find a new family to love and take care of me.

I am very sweet and friendly and I purr happily when people feed me or hold and pet me. Gail is taking me to the vets to get fixed and my shots this Sunday, and then I’ll be ready for a loving home.

If you have seen me before or know someone who is missing an all white female cat, please contact Gail at (607) 689-3033. If no one claims me, maybe I can come to your home. I am really excited at the prospect of getting back with a loving family again.

If you want to donate to help Gail pay for my vet bills or to help take care of the many other kitties at her house, please send your check addressed to Gail Ghinger to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.