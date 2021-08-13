Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 30, 2021 property located at 5464 West Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from William and Kim Case to Raymond Prins for $155,000.

On July 30, 2021, property located at West Creek Road, Town of Berkshire, from Alberto Garcia and Sori Palacio to Devin and Shelby Beach for $68,000.

On July 30, 2021, property located at 2621 N. Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Donald Ousterout III to Carl and Jenae Norris for $311,000.

On July 30, 2021, property located at 302 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Phyllis Louci to Apalachin Fire District for $115,000.

On July 30, 2021, property located at 232 Old Rte. 38, Town of Owego, from Mark and Marion Steika to Susan and Jesse Davis for $350,000.

On July 30, 2021, property located at 135 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from Mary Ann Sacharov to Jeri and Daniel Sarrge for $120,500.

On Aug. 2, 2021, property located at 140 Kellam Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael and Sharon Kurtz to Christopher and Shannon Klatt for $298,500.

On Aug. 2 2021, property located at 21 Front St., Village of Owego, from Laurinda Karpel to Joseph Karpel for $98,000.

On Aug. 2, 2021, property located at Teeter / Whittemore Hill Road, Town of Owego, from Maurice Baldock to Gary and Jessica Humiston for $13,050.

On Aug. 2, 2021, property located at 9 Maryvale Dr., Town of Owego, from Lisa Toton to Cuyler and Kaitlyn Kochin for $229,000.

On Aug. 2, 2021, property located at 54 Barton Rd., Town of Owego, from Neil and Cindy Eddinger to Robert George for $144,329.

On Aug. 2, 2021, property located at 279 Ranch Rd., Town of Barton, from John and Lea Tryon to Coty and Emily Cron for $300,000.

On Aug. 3, 2021, property located at 116 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from Brian and Susan Samuelson to Christiane Meyer for $88,000.

On Aug. 3, 2021, property located at 92 Reservoir Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Jayne Kemp to Cara Moss for $90,000.

On Aug. 3, 2021, property located at 54 Elevien Hill Rd., Tioga, from Guy Cicconi to Joel and Casandra Palmer for $60,000.

On Aug. 3, 2021, property located at 500 Agony Hill Rd. W., Town of Barton, from

Annette and Florence Vernon, Rachel and Paula Rossi to Thomas and Jean Ryan for $180,586.

On Aug. 3, 2021, property located at Shady Hill Drive, Town of Owego, from Keith and Mary Snyder to Cole Sevey and Cassie Erdmann for $35,000.

On Aug. 3, 2021, property located at 88 Kirby St., Village of Nichols, from Jeremy Hildebrant to Mary Yaple for $20,000.

On Aug. 3, 2021, property located at 29 Ball St., Village of Waverly, from Michelle Paris to Jennifer Landon for $57,000.

On Aug. 3, 2021, property located at 41 Dimon Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Robert and Francine Williams to Jordan Groats and Lauren Carpenter for $155,000.

On Aug. 3, 2021, property located at Barden Hill Road, Town of Richford, from William and Linda Morse to Tanya Kszystyniak and Taylor Catlin for $28,000.

On Aug. 3, 2021, property located at 404 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Mikel and Caren Holochak to Arthur McFall and Sarah Cole for $158,000.

On Aug. 4, 2021, property located at 680 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from David Denbraven to Anthony and Craig Lotito and Candice Lopizzo for $295,000.

On Aug. 4, 2021, property located at 223 Arbor Glade Rd., Town of Owego, from Donald and Doreen Hamm to Jennifer Fidler for $194,000.