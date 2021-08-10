What Goes Around Comes Around

Everything that happens in the theater of life has a deep meaning. Nothing is random. The fruits of my karma, my actions, never die. They are even carried on into the next life. What happens to me today is the fruit of the seeds I have planted in the past. It is not a question of luck.

The law of karma explains situations and people’s behavior are the return energy, which is our destiny. Our thoughts, words and actions reach other people. So I choose the seeds I will plant today carefully. I plant them in my mind with love because they will transform my day and change the lives of those around me.

We human beings know what we should do and what we should not do. We know the difference between sinful actions and charitable actions, between right and wrong. Human beings have a mind, intellect, heart, and conscience. We are blessed with an intellect that can understand these things. Animals don’t have this kind of intellect.

First, I must begin to trust myself. If I do not, then I will forever be looking to others to give me proof of my own merit, I will never be satisfied. I will be asking others what to do, and at the same time resenting those from whom you seek such aid. Human beings think others should love them.

However, as I develop inner peace and power I free myself from externally seeking anything, including love. Never become tired of loving the self. When I love and respect myself I can then offer love and respect to others.

With a high quality of awareness as a result of performing good and charitable actions, and the awakened awareness of my eternal identity of being an eternal soul, I can experience relationship and power from God, and my own negative karmas and personal weaknesses are destroyed.

When we align ourselves and draw power from the One above, we receive blessings from everyone.

Life is like a fingerprint that cannot be duplicated. So make the best impression with it. Just consider if we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in.

