Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 22, 2021, property located at 27 Holmes Ave., Town of Owego, from David and Barbara Taggart to Daniel and Louise Henley for $218,085.

On July 22, 2021, property located at Savin Road, Town of Spencer, from Jean VanRiper By and As Atty In Fact to Robert Freelove and Marjorie McLain for $11,000.

On July 22, 2021, property located at 13 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Atonia Chattin, Matthew Alamond and Celeste Berkley to Amy Walsh for $99,000.

On July 22, 2021, property located at 185 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Brian Utz to Ki Snedeker and Ashley Kautz for $72,000.

On July 22, 2021, property located at 14 Garfield St., Village of Waverly, from The Baggerly Family Trust to James and Yvonne Watson for $103,000.

On July 23, 2021, property located at 68 Lori Dr., Town of Owego, from Wesley and Doreen Reynolds to Matthew Fundis and Emily Haus for $225,000.

On July 23, 2021, property located at 51 Bliven St., Village of Nichols, from Marchelle Girondo to Paul and Lisa McCabe for $154,536.

On July 23, 2021, property located at 166 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Walter and Lynda Buck to Anthony Sarno for $96,938.

On July 26, 2021, property located at Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from David and Mary Lou Barnard to Brent and Lisa Wilson for $275,000.

On July 26, 2021, property located at Lathrop Road, Town of Candor, from Rochelle Kingsbauer to Matthew Marshall for $9,000.

On July 26, 2021, property located at 217 Glenbrook Dr., Town of Owego, from Jill Hathaway to Mark McCarty for $163,000.

On July 26, 2021, property located at 13 Lang Rd., Town of Spencer, from Mary Beth Myers to Deborah and William Reynolds for $169,500.

On July 26, 2021, property located at 101 Franklin St., Town of Owego, from Patrick Kingston and Jason Vandyke to Angela Rabenstein and Christian Kamrowski for $90,426.

On July 26, 2021, property located at 1649 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from Gary Oliver and Rebecca Longo to Tina Rumsey for $96,000.

On July 26, 2021, property located at Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Jody Mailloux to Ducka Kelly for $303,000.

On July 27, 2021, property located at 911 Gage Rd, Town of Newark Valley, from Byron and Bobbi Jo Otis to Jeffrey and Theresa Ayres for $183,000.

On July 27, 2021, property located at 7 London Lane, Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Clara Burcak By Power of Atty to Bridget Gartman and Martin Haley for $252,000.

On July 27, 2021, property located at 209 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Dominick Vitali to Lee Morris for $190,000.

On July 27, 2021, property located at 9 Orchard Ave., Village of Owego, from Brian and Constance Sternberg to Gina Vaughan for $159,900.

On July 27, 2021, property located at 12 Oakwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Kevin and Erin Jant to Richard Howell for $265,000.

On July 27, 2021, property located at 766 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, form William Keefe Jr. to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC for $112,906.12.

On July 29, 2021, property located at 116 Paige St., Village of Owego, from Geoffrey Morris to Sebastian Keller for $35,000.

On July 29, 2021, property located at 356 Fisher Settlement Rd., Town of Spencer, from Robert Frye Jr. to Jacob Slocum and Cynthia Newton for $157,200.

On July 29, 2021, property located at 1678 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Joseph and Kathryn Devoe to Kaitlynn Wetzel for $138,297.