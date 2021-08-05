Kids’ Farmers Market continues at CommonGround

This coming Thursday, Aug. 5, CommonGround Christian Community Center will again be hosting a Food Bank of the Southern Tier Kids’ Farmers Market.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon, kids will be able to choose from a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, all free of charge.

Cornell Cooperative Extension representatives will also be there, offering recipes, coloring books, container gardens, and other surprises and goodies. And don’t forget to pick up ‘Grab ‘n Go’ healthy lunches from Debbie Grant, compliments of the Owego Apalachin Central School District.