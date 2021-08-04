The Rodeo Is Back In Tioga!

The Tioga County Fair will once again host the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo. It will be a Grandstand event at Marvin Park on Aug. 10, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Painted Pony Rodeo is a fully sanctioned professional points-bearing rodeo. The events have been co-sanctioned by The International Professional Rodeo Association and The American Professional Rodeo Association.

Contestants will be competing for national and international rankings. Also, the contestants are in the running for cash prizes in the thousands.

Guests at Marvin Park will witness bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, ladies barrel racing, team roping, and the main event – bull riding. Additionally, a grand patriotic entry and plenty of rodeo clowns accompany the rodeo.

In 2019 the American Professional Rodeo Association, PRCA First Frontier Circuit and the International Professional Rodeo Association recognized the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo.

Shana Graham, co-owner of The Painted Pony Rodeo, expressed enthusiasm about returning to the Tioga County Fair.

“We are very excited to be back, and we will put on the best show that we can,” said Graham.

Normal admission to the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo is normally $50, but at the Tioga County Fair, the $10 admission fee covers all Grandstand events, as well as the rides. The rodeo in Tioga is a great value and people are really going to be excited to watch. This means seats are going to fill fast, so show up early!

For more information about the fair, visit www.tiogacofair.com.

If interested in the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, visit www.paintedponyrodeo.com.