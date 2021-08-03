Tioga County Dairy Princess Court attends the Candor’s Farmers Market

On Thursday, July 22, the Tioga County Dairy Princess, Megan Henry, and members of her court, attended the Candor’s Farmers’ Market to help promote the dairy industry. Henry, along with Dairy Ambassadors Grace Giles, Laura Ludwig and Kate Guiles, served milk and cookies to children who visited the market with their parents. Denice Blinn Peckins of Candor baked and donated an assortment of cookies for the event.

“Milk is one of the most requested items by food banks clients, yet it is rarely donated because of its perish-ability,” Henry stated, adding, “As such, hungry families in our local communities are missing out on the nine essential nutrients milk provides, including protein, calcium, Vitamin D, and potassium. American Dairy Association North East is working to change that by raising awareness and connecting food banks with local milk suppliers.”

Throughout the afternoon, the ladies handed out additional promotional items to children who stopped by to talk and take advantage of a refreshing glass of milk to go along with their treat. Items specifically designed for the younger crowd with a dairy motif included coloring books, bracelets, and pencils.

But along with handing out milk, the court also collected donations for a program called ‘Fill a Glass with Hope.’

“’Fill a Glass with Hope’ provides a means for New York food banks to purchase milk for families in their communities,” Henry said, and added, “Funds are raised through grants, corporate sponsors, and individual donors who share our goal in providing milk to those in need. All funds go towards purchasing milk directly from area processors, which go directly to your local pantries.”

To help your local dairy promotion committee that supports local families in your community, you can make a donation to ‘Fill a Glass with Hope’, by sending a check made out to “Tioga County Dairy Promotion Committee,” and mail it to Barbara Strong, 2924 State Route 17C, Barton, N.Y. 13734.