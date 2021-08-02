Pie contest taking place on opening day at the fair!

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Tioga County Fair will be host to a “Best Pie in the County” contest at the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair.

The judging will begin at 1 p.m., with Pie Tasting to follow.

For more information, contact Cinda Goodrich by calling 687-1719 or 222-8124. For more information on the fair, visit www.tiogacofair.com.

Here is last year’s winning recipe for Strawberry / Blueberry Pie, by Nancy Brown of Owego.

Strawberry/Blueberry pie

— A double piecrust recipe by Nancy Brown —

Half should be used for the piecrust the other half is to be rolled out and use a star cookie cutter and cut out stars for garnish. Sprinkle a little sugar on the stars before baking. Bake at 450 degrees for 8 minutes.

2 cups flour

1 cup shortening

1 tsp. salt

5 to 7 tbsp. cold water

Preheat oven to 450

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool.

Pie filling

1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)

1 tbsp. graded lemon peel

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 container (8 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed and divided

Whisk the milk, lemon peel and lemon juice together.

Fold in 1 1/2 cups of the whipped topping. Fill cooled pastry shell with mixture.

Top the custard with the cleaned, sliced strawberries and the cleaned blueberries.

Garnish with the remaining whipped topping and pastry stars. Enjoy!

2 pints strawberries, sliced

1 pint blue berries