Demo Derby at the Tioga County Fair!

Demo Derby at the Tioga County Fair!Pictured is the Demo Derby, one of the main attractions at the Tioga County Fair in Owego, N.Y., this year scheduled for Aug. 10 to Aug. 14. The demolition derby will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 13 this year. (File Photo / JoAnn R. Walter)

Posted By: psadvert August 2, 2021

The Tioga County Fair, set to run Aug. 10-14 this year, is home to the annual demolition derby, one of the fair’s most popular attractions. Included in the gate fee of $10, fairgoers can experience the thrills and excitement of the derby located at Marvin Park in Owego. Derby nights are Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.

New to the derby this year is a V-8 derby, which will take place on Friday, Aug. 13. Registration on the day of the derby is $35 per car. Registration fee covers one car / driver and access to the pits, grandstand and the fairgrounds. 

Demo Derby at the Tioga County Fair!

The Demolition Derby at the Tioga County Fair. (File Photo / Jacob Elsbree)

This year’s payouts and awards are to be determined, but will include trophies and money. Rules, organizer contact, the derby schedule, and entry forms can be found at www.tiogacofair.com/derby.htm.  

The derby organizer this year is Rob Brown, who has helped run and participated in derby events for over 30 years.

Demo Derby at the Tioga County Fair!

The Demolition Derby at the Tioga County Fair. (File Photo / Jacob Elsbree)

For more information about the derby and the Tioga County Fair, visit www.tiogacofair.com/index.htm. Further questions about the derby can be directed to the derby organizer, Rob Brown, at (607) 201-3052.

The schedule for the classes and heats are as follows.

Wednesday, Aug. 11 – 4 Cyl Stock Heats, 4 Cyl Modified Heats, Junk Run

Friday, Aug. 13 – Power Wheels, V8 Stock, V8 Modified, 4 Cyl Stock, and a 4 Cyl Modified.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Demo Derby at the Tioga County Fair!"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*