Demo Derby at the Tioga County Fair!

The Tioga County Fair, set to run Aug. 10-14 this year, is home to the annual demolition derby, one of the fair’s most popular attractions. Included in the gate fee of $10, fairgoers can experience the thrills and excitement of the derby located at Marvin Park in Owego. Derby nights are Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.

New to the derby this year is a V-8 derby, which will take place on Friday, Aug. 13. Registration on the day of the derby is $35 per car. Registration fee covers one car / driver and access to the pits, grandstand and the fairgrounds.

This year’s payouts and awards are to be determined, but will include trophies and money. Rules, organizer contact, the derby schedule, and entry forms can be found at www.tiogacofair.com/derby.htm.

The derby organizer this year is Rob Brown, who has helped run and participated in derby events for over 30 years.

For more information about the derby and the Tioga County Fair, visit www.tiogacofair.com/index.htm. Further questions about the derby can be directed to the derby organizer, Rob Brown, at (607) 201-3052.

The schedule for the classes and heats are as follows.

Wednesday, Aug. 11 – 4 Cyl Stock Heats, 4 Cyl Modified Heats, Junk Run

Friday, Aug. 13 – Power Wheels, V8 Stock, V8 Modified, 4 Cyl Stock, and a 4 Cyl Modified.